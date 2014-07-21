Perry sending National Guard troops to border

(CNN) - Texas Gov. Rick Perry will immediately send up to 1,000 National Guard troops to help secure the southern border, where tens of thousands of unaccompanied minors from Central America have crossed into the United States this year in a surge that is deemed a humanitarian crisis.
Perry also wants President Barack Obama and Congress to hire an additional 3,000 border patrol agents for the Texas border, which would eventually replace the temporary guard forces.
Absolutely love the people of Texas. Never been to a place where I felt more at home than the area(s) of Midland and Odessa. Just have trouble accepting that these fine folks elected such a POS as Perry, to be their head of state. You could have done better. Next time try to make sure creeps like this are sent packing instead of taking the highest office in your state.