Key questions about Rick Perry's border plan

(CNN) - Texas Gov. Rick Perry's decision to send up to 1,000 National Guard troops to the southern border is the latest move in a controversy over the influx of migrant youths from Central America, many unaccompanied, streaming into the United States.
It represents concrete action over concerns raised by Perry and other Republicans that border security be given more resources generally and specifically in this case to deal with what most agree is a humanitarian crisis.
The issue now, is whether the Feds will interfere with the effort to stop the illegal immigration, and demonstrate they are the true source of that illegal immigration.
"How does that stop the influx? Perry doesn't say that it will. He said he wants to stop border crime."
Then he should urge Congress to pass comprehensive immigration reform. This is nothing but another republican stunt politically motivated.
It does three things:
1. Secures the border (more like risks an accidental act of war);
2. Kicks out the brownies (zero authority to do this); and
3. Ummmmm....Oops (yes, Cowboy Fonzie is dumber than a bag of bags).
Newsflash: The issue is whether Cowboy Fonzie has authority to patrol the border whatsoever and if he does have any at all, what tiny bits of authority might actually be left to him in light of the Supremacy Clause and federal pre-emption.
A humanitarian crisis that Obama started through 2012 DACA. They know its okay to come and won't be sent back as Obama and friends have no intention of fixing it anytime soon if at all. Border patrol agents are busy changing diapers right now so unfortunately someone has to be there to help. So $12M/month vs $3.7B that does very little for border security is where we are.
Rick McDaniel
You mean like the worthless GOP weasels of the House who refuse to fund the President's request for more Border Patrol and processing stations/personnel and judges? Get real. The first thing these kids and single parents do is surrender to authorities- which means they'll still have to be processed. Without the additional personnel, they'll still have to be shipped away from Texas as they are now. The interference you claim to fear IS Perry and the GOP.
OBAMA – THE OPEN BORDERS PRESIDENT
Naturally, the fact that Honduras, El Salvador et al being the most dangerous nations in the world at the moment means nothing, right? Or did Obama INVENT them too to further his evil plans.....
"$3.7B that does very little for border security is where we are."
Please detail what was in that proposal for $3.7B. I'd bet my teeth you can't even list one thing without resorting to the Googlez, i.e., you didn't know when you just typed that and you're just regurgitating what mamabird Teatroll vomited into your mouth.
Sniffit
Ahhhhh, the "secure the border" straw man. As we already know, you couldn't even put up a barbed wire fence along the border for that money- but that's the genius of the GOP- keep demanding something that physically can't be done, and won't fix the problem anyway- and use that excuse to actually stop anything from getting fixed or really dealing with the problem at hand (like their 2008 law). The GOP IS the American Taliban- except I think those cats are waaay smarter.
Sniffit
Topic of discussion – Supremacy Clause. Question – Does the Federal Government's classification of marijuana as an illegal substance trump the legalization of the substance for recreational use in CO and WA? If not, why not, and if so, why doesn't Eric Holder's Justice Department intervene?
"It represents concrete action over concerns raised by Perry and other Republicans that border security be given more resources generally and specifically in this case to deal with what most agree is a humanitarian crisis."
It represents grandstanding on the part of perry to show his leadership, his concern, and his, uh, er, hmmmm... Oops.
If 'other republicants' are so concerned, why are they not putting public pressure on the house republicants to provide Obama with the money he has requested to deal with this? Why are they not publically denouncing the shameful actions of the protesters who are going out and shouting hateful things at these refugee children?
republicants can't 'most agree it is a humanitarian crisis' and then defend the actions of these hateful people.
Shouting 'U... S... A...' in place of 'We hate you', may make themselves feel patriotic, but it makes them look absolutely pathetic...
rs
Ahhhhh, the "secure the border" straw man.
No border = Open Border = Everybody Just walks In = No Immigration laws = No country.
Thanks for clarifying the liberal position.
Why don't you report something useful about this, CNN....like how all the local sheriffs, county judges and even the head of the National Guard under Bush are all saying that his plan makes no sense, won't work, is a waste of resources and is nothing more than a political stunt to appear like he's doing something, but he's really doing nothing to address a very complex problem with many facets.
@Rick McDaniel
Nope... the article says most republicants agree it is a humantarian crisis (problem with being a republicant is you gotta remember which talking point is accurate at this exact moment- is Obama a dictator or is he leading from behind? Is putin a great leader or is he a thug. Is this a witch hunt or is that a through and honest investigation into the facts) It is so much easier being a Dem where the truth stays the truth because it is the truth and not the made up talking point for the argument at hand.
Ruuuubes.
"It represents concrete action "
Except it doesn't. It represents a hollow publicity stunt, a waste of resources and arguably and abuse of his powers over the TX National Guard. Why don't you report something useful about this, CNN....like how all the local sheriffs, county judges and even the head of the National Guard under Bush are all saying that his plan makes no sense, won't work, is a waste of resources and is nothing more than a political stunt to appear like he's doing something, but he's really doing nothing to address a very complex problem with many facets.
@Rick McDaniel
This is not an effort to stop illegal anything. It is a show to make Perry look like a good 'ol boy to his fans. It does nothing to address the situation and what to do about it.
The Texas border length is over 1200 miles. That is 1 armed guy every 1.2 miles. They won't even see the people crossing the border let alone be able to do anything.
The country needs a non-blunt object solution to problems we have. Obama has more deportations and the immigrant population is lower than under Bush. This is a scary story / myth promoted by the radical right. To them fear is control.
"So what will the border patrol do? The National Guard troops will "refer" suspected criminal activity to the Texas Department of Safety. They will also patrol the border by air, especially at night. And they will amass at the border to provide a strong visual that Perry hopes will "deter" criminals from bringing illicit activity across the border."
Amass at the border at 12 million dollars a day to provide a strong visual to deter illicit activity across the border? I'm not seeing the solution.
Supposedly, this "invasion" has been going on for 2 years. Why did Parry wait so long to do something about it?
Secondly, no one gave a rat's patootey about illegal immigrants until about 2006, when Karl Rove introduced it as a wedge issue.
Why? Because he and the gop leadership knew that their economic policies were going to blow up, that they'd then use the resulting national debt as an excuse to cut social services, right as all the tax-cut-funded job creation overseas /domestic elimination of living-wage blue collar jobs was coming to a head, and emough American people would be suffering enough to notice – and the gop needed a scapegoat.
Yes, anything – anyone – to distract voters from the abject FAILURE of the gop's stewardship of our economy, our foreign policy, our domestic policy and our nation.
Only a fool doesn't understand this.
"You mean like the worthless GOP weasels of the House who refuse to fund the President's request for more Border Patrol and processing stations/personnel and judges?"
Indeed. As predicted, they are trying to hold it all hostage in order to get something and Boehner made that abundantly clear today by saying the House GOP/Teatrolls would allow no funding of anything unless they get the policy changes they want.