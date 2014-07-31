Stuck on immigration, House GOP delays August recess

Washington (CNN) - On what was supposed to be the last day before summer recess, dysfunction reigned in Congress.
House Republican leaders called off a vote Thursday on their $659 million emergency response to the border influx from Central America overwhelming immigration resources, unable to agree among themselves about what to do.
As if ANYONE really expected them to do anything else?? Any move they make on this is strictly political to fool the uninformed to vote for them. The absolute worst Congress in history
The House Republicans are mostly what is broken in government. They failed to pass a bill to fund what they claim to want the most, mass deportations. It is obvious that there is a growing faction within among conservatives that have no wish to see government function on some level, or even exist. How come government only breaks when Republicans are in charge.
I really love this new sit-com called 'Congress'! Well actually, its not new. It has been airing since January of 2009.
Its a funny show about a dysfunctional family that can't agree on ANYTHING so each episode ends with them doing NOTHING!