House passes $694 million border bill

2 years ago

Washington (CNN) - In a late night vote after a bitterly partisan debate, the House of Representatives passed a $694 million border bill Friday, but the measure has no chance of becoming law.

The vote was almost entirely on party lines, 223- 189, with just one Democrat, Texas Rep Henry Cuellar, voting for it. Four Republicans opposed the legislation.

The Democratic-led Senate had already left Washington to start a five week summer recess after it was unable to pass its own legislation to give the President some of the money he's requested to address the massive influx of migrants at the southwest border.