Republicans ignoring their own advice on immigration

Washington (CNN) - Republicans already are steaming about President Barack Obama's expected executive action to potentially allow millions of undocumented workers to remain in the country.
But another debate on immigration will refocus on internal GOP splits and raise questions about whether the party is taking any of its own advice about being more open to Hispanics.
Lynda/Minnesota says:
August 12, 2014 09:17 am at 9:17 am
“Paul has made broadening the Republican Party’s appeal a cornerstone of his message.”
Well, no. Paul has been grandstanding a particular message he wants folks to think he truly believes in. It goes something like this: “Oh, hey. I never said I didn’t like people of color; I do. And I happen to understand we need to expand our base of voters because if we don’t, we’ll continue to lose the White House. More importantly … I’ll lose my bid to become President of the United (Red) States of America.”
Rand Paul also hopes the folks he’s courting don’t look too deeply into his background or his voting record.
What she said!!! Good morning my friend. 😊😊
Who I really feel bad for are those that still believe in Republicans with no reason to do so other than "I've always voted Republican, and I will continue to do so whether they deserve my vote or not.".
Country be damned with these folks.
it must be said
Democrats are going to find out the hard way this November that the American people want their current immigration laws enforced, they want their borders secured, and they want these country invaders deported, not rewarded, for their illegal activity. Democrats think they can just continue their open border policies and lack of law enforcement until this country is taken over by illegals. November will be your wake up call Democrats.
I dunno. Who passed that 2008 law giving sanction to refugee children? Hint it was signed by Bush. That means, sir, we ARE enforcing the immigration laws. BTW- no one is saying these kids will stay. If fact the President has said most will be deported after due process. Only the GOP it seems talks "amnesty" (and in fact under Reagan, did just that).
The GOP can play it's political games (shoot, beats real leadership, right?), but the cost will be they'll lose every minority voter because of their anti-Christian attitudes (really, screaming at refugee kids?) and their anti-minority laws.
No, sir, the GOP is killing itself slowly, oh, too slowly.
Smitty
Repubs tried to warn you of immigration, obumble care and a host of other items, just another day with more failures mainly from the BIGGEST LIAR OF THE YEAR (Obumbles). The repubs have plenty to share also. Keep in mind obammy new about this and the va when controlled both houses !! Good news is terrorism is on the run-NOT.
Same old stuff, eh? Wake me up when the GOP actually DOES SOMETHING, eh?
And yet they have maintained control of the House, hold more state Governorships and state legislatures, and are posed to take control of the Senate in November. Your delusion and denial is quite obvious.
And yet the Democrats received more votes for the House....
Remember? Just about a year ago, Obama went to Congress and asked for their permission to bomb in Syria? Prior to that the GOP in the House was all over him: "leading from behind", "weak", indecisive" and on and on. The President had a plan and brought it to Congress to approve. The result? Absolute stony silence. Obama called out the GOP that day, and they folded. They would have rather criticized the President over something they themselves had no spine to do.
So, today? They whine and cry about the Islamic State- and they try to blame the President.
It is precisely the same on immigration. The President invited Congress to craft a bill (and he actually got a bi-partisan one in the Senate). Boehner wouldn't even attempt to craft an immigration bill, or give the Senate one a hearing.
So today? They whine and cry about refugee children.
The problem with the GOP is they have no real ability to lead- just whine. They mistakenly think Americans will take them back because they won't do anything.
Really? Vote for the people who passed the refugee child bill in 2008, and instead of fixing their bill would rather scream at buses of kids?
Really? Vote for people who complain about immigration, but won't pass a bill to fix anything?
Really? Vote for the people who wrecked the economy, but won't lift a finger to pass a jobs bill, or fix the economy?
The GOP has lost it's damn mind (to steal another poster's line).
Rebranding of the national Republican brand will be delayed indefinitely because of xenophobia, hate, intolerance, and bigotry. Looks like the Republican Party is writing off 47% of Americans again for 2016.
Open Border,
Obama tries to enforce the 2008 law with no money. That is the problem. He does not have the resources to process the kids who are in custody, and give them hearings required by the 2008 law, which was signed by Bush. Republicans cut funding for embassy security before Benghazi, then added 2 billion for embassy security after Benghazi, so they should know that you can't enforce a law without money.
Classic GOP tricks.
Why doesn't the president act on his own, then why did he act on his own!
Why doesn't the president extend the ACA deadlines, then why did he extend the ACA deadlines!
Why doesn't the president do something in Iraq, then why did he do something in Iraq!
But radical right tin foil hats have a 5 minute memory so it serves to stoke the hate.
@Rudy NYC
The problem isn't that there are not following their own advice, the problem is that they cannot overcome the part of their character that makes them conservatives in the first place. Conservatives are so entrenched in their own ideologies that they cannot move away from them.
Case in point, Conservatives are always saying that we must "grow the tent" or "expand the tent." In other words, conservatives say, "Become one of us." Liberals are almost the exact opposite when they say, "Join with us." The difference is one indoctrinating, while the other is integrating.
Conservatives can try to expand their tent. They have always had this maniacal focus on messaging, fooling themselves into believing that if outsiders just listened to the message that they would become instant converts. They do not realize that people have been listening to the message and it is a terrible one. It has "not for me" written all over it for a growing majority of Americans.
Brilliant – thanks.
Lizzie, if they would just arrest the businessmen/personnel managers who hire illegal immigrants and require a prison sentence for violating existing immigration law, lots of the immigrants would go home rather than starve. But most businessmen/business managers are members of the GOP. No way the Republicans in Congress are going to let them go to jail for violating immigration law. Hundreds of illegals were rounded up in a poultry processing plant in MO and not one manager of that plant was even arrested. There is no way they did not know hundreds of their workers were illegal. By the way, In MO and nearly all other states illegals cannot get welfare or other benefits. They do get medical care when they show up in emergency rooms.
Lizzie
Why are the majority on this blog so against enforcing existing immigration laws, why do you want anyone to just walk in and take advantage of free schooling, social services and healthcare.
Why do people post stuff on this blog pretending that our current immigration laws are up to the task? Oh, did I forget to mention that our current laws are not fully funded? It's because of that little sequestration thing you conservatives had wanted so badly. It cut the budget to enforce the laws you want so badly enforced.
Seriously, do you conservatives actually think that non-conservatives are too stupid to see through all of your double talk, smoke and mirrors?
It you loose a war to keep your own county in your own land , you can then relocate in America , why Win , when loosing gets you into the USA ?
Each time and everywhere America goes to help in a conflict , America ends up with hundreds of thousands of refugees who wanted a free ticket to the USA.