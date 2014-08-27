White House: Prospect of government shutdown won’t stop immigration action

Washington (CNN) – President Barack Obama won’t forestall upcoming executive actions on immigration amid Republican threats of another government shutdown, the White House said Wednesday.
Obama is currently weighing ways to make changes to the immigration system on his own after Congressional action on the issue stalled. Some GOP lawmakers have suggested holding up a bill funding federal agencies if Obama takes unilateral action as promised.
Follow @politicaltickerFollow @KevinLiptakCNN
“It would be a real shame if Republicans were to engage in an effort to shut down the government over a common sense solution” on immigration, White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters on Wednesday.
Last year a failure to reach a budget deal resulted in a partial government shutdown that lasted over two weeks. The measure that Republicans backed gutted a portion of Obama’s signature health law, making passage in the Democrat-controlled Senate impossible.
The White House lambasted GOP lawmakers, chiefly Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, for their insistence on tying funding for the federal government to Obamacare.
Asked whether a shutdown could happen again, Earnest said Wednesday he “had no idea.”
“We would hope that Republicans wouldn't do the same thing again,” he said. “They shut down the government over a commonsense, bipartisan effort to try to mitigate at least some of the worst problems that are caused by our broken immigration system.”
Obama is set to announce his executive actions on immigration within weeks. The options could include expanding a deferred deportation program for children of immigrants.
We live in a Representative Republic, and there is a dang good reason why we have 3 seperate branches of powers. This two party political system has corrupted the whole thing, and personally everyone should realize that, if left unchecked, the Executive Office will become more and more like a dictatorship, and that is scary from either side of the political spectrum. I do lean more conservative in most areas, but my views are less government in our lives, not more. As for this government shutdown, anyone with half a brain knows that the Democrats are using this as a chess piece to just make the Republicans look bad before the elections. Remember this, as quickly as Obama has adjusted laws to suit some, think how quickly he can adjust them to swing any way he pleases.
Can we all put this into perspective and leave aside the emotional drivel about a dictator. The President ( any president irrespective of party) has executive powers under the constitution.
Immigration laws are controlled at the federal level again legally by the SCOTUS in past rulings and not by states due to the international implications.
The current children inflow is based on a law enacted during the Bush administration which requires due process to determine if they qualify as asylum seekers, if not they can be deported. it will be long after the 2014 election before any of these kids are deported., and Obama is highly unlikely to change that part of the current immigration law.
What he is likely to do by executive order is what he thinks in the Senate bill would pass piecemeal in the House if brought to a vote... there have been discussions on that.
In fact, if I were a tactician advising Obama, my first act would be to publicly challenge Boehner and the house to vote on the Senate bill and then, if no again, have a Whitehouse meeting with House and senate majority and minority leaders if no vote is forth coming.
Y'all can figure the Q and A"s and how the President and Senate majority leader and House minority Leaders would put to Boehner and McConnell !?
Based on that Obama will issue an executive order and Boehner et al will sue him on that as well as other so called abuses of executive power.
If the GOP extremists want to Shut down the government ( by whatever means or reason) go to it... the House will landslide to Dems despite gerrymandering and any governor remotely under threat as a Republican will lose and so called close Senate races will not be close any more.
Regards,
Hodgson
The only ones talking government shut down are the talking heads in the administration. Any voting American should be tired of this tactic and speak out against any type of immigration action without congress. If the President doesn't like what Congress and the Senate pass, he can veto it and the people will then speak with their vote.
Why are we talking about anything but getting this economy moving forward instead of watching it spin in place?
@jinx9to88
These clowns tell Obama to do something on immigration then Obama tries to do something the GOP get mad at him for doing something. Do the GOP know what they want?
August 27, 2014 05:26 pm at 5:26 pm
_________________
Yes, they want to confuse the issues so they can steal our money with useless tax cuts without us knowing about it.
Amazing!! The one thing the GOP supports Obama on is going to war! Why am I not surprised?
President Obama has until November and then the Senate goes to the Republicans and president Obama playing DICTATOR will END!!!!
Odrama, you are wasting your time that dude is thick!