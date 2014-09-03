After 30 years in Senate, McConnell runs as 'candidate of change'

NICHOLASVILLE, Kentucky (CNN) - When you first hear his pitch, it defies logic: Mitch McConnell, a 30-year veteran of the Senate, campaigning for re-election as an agent of change.
"If you want change, if you're unhappy with the direction of this country, the candidate of change is the guy you're looking at," McConnell told an audience at a Chamber of Commerce lunch here.
30 years and now change, yeah Mitch we believe ya, NOT !!
Pure, unadulterated doublethink....it's the only way the GOP/Teatrolls know how to operate.
Teatroll Rosetta Stone says: "Hi. I am the central architect of 6 years of government stagnation and gridlock, record filibusters, secret holds, blocked legislation, failed cloture votes, and even filibustering my own bills. If you want that to stop, you have to put me in power and control, otherwise I am going to continue doing it like a freekin 2 year old having a foot-stomping pamper-filling tantrum."
You have to be a FOOL to VOTE for TWO MORE YEARS of GRIDLOCK with Mitch MC CONNEL. So what's he going to do for KY in the NEXT TWO YEARS, ANSWER, NOTHING!!!!!!!!!
Candidate of change? Change what? to Depends? After 30 yrs in Congress that's the only change he's going to bring. He's as much a part of the problem as the rest of them "old guard". Retire them all !! Starting with this one.
Yes it does defy all logic. Nothing new here. Now for a real treat wait until you hear him elaborate on what "change" he's talking about...
I hope the only change he gets is unemployment status.It would be fantastic if he lost the election.And a great day for Kentucky.
You just have to love the Right! A man who has conducted more than 500 filibusters to prevent the passage of senate bills; has not held hearings on 37 ambassadorships (including for Russia and the Central American nations whose kids are fleeing to the U.S.); has failed to hold hearings on more than 100 open judge positions; is in an open and ongoing love-fest with the billionaire Koch brothers, has the lunacy to call himself a "candidate of Change"!
One shudders to think what he considers "status quo".
Oh yeah, the candidate of change, all right. Change the middle class to the working poor and the rich into permanent masters.
McConnell will make a great lobbyist for China after he is defeated this Fall .
Unfortunately the kind of change McConnell & many in the GOTP want, is impossible! There are no time machines to transport us to 1914!!
Time to RETIRE the OLD GISSER mc connel and put in the YOUNG Allison with NEW IDEAS!!!!!!
He is not going to change unless it means he may lose.
Well, looks like Mitch is opening up his lead in this race. Like I said, it is great to see the Democrats wasting tens of millions of their dollars trying to beat Mitch, the next Senate Majority Leader.
Looks like Grimey got caught with a sweetheart deal from her daddy (violating FEC laws) and then said that Israel's Iron Dome helped defend Israel from the tunnels being dug into Israel. YIKES! Does it get more clueless than THAT?!!
I really look forward to the end of the dirty Harry Reid road block in the Senate next year. Obama had better be ready to work with a Republican House and Senate to start moving this country in the RIGHT direction. if all he does is veto everything, well that will show the country who the real problem is. Not a good thing for any Democrat running to replace him, right Hillary?
I have an explanation for that..because the Republicans have short memory span. Hahah. They are usually old and retired, they can't even remember what they had for breakfast. I'm glad he understands that and he's taking advantage over them. Way to the go!