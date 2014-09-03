After 30 years in Senate, McConnell runs as 'candidate of change'

2 years ago

NICHOLASVILLE, Kentucky (CNN) - When you first hear his pitch, it defies logic: Mitch McConnell, a 30-year veteran of the Senate, campaigning for re-election as an agent of change.

"If you want change, if you're unhappy with the direction of this country, the candidate of change is the guy you're looking at," McConnell told an audience at a Chamber of Commerce lunch here.

FULL STORY