CNN Poll: McConnell holds slim edge in biggest Senate race of 2014

WASHINGTON (CNN) - Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell holds a slim four-point edge over his Democratic challenger Alison Lundergan Grimes in a new CNN/ORC International Poll of one of the most closely watched Senate races of 2014.
McConnell's 4-point advantage, 50%-46%, falls within the survey's 4-point sampling error, furthering emphasizing how close this Kentucky contest remains 62 days before Election Day. The outcome of this election may help decide control of the Senate, influence President Barack Obama's final two years in office and determine the political fate of Kentucky's longest-serving senator.
Well , if the DUMB democrats in ky want to keep the gridlock going for the NEXT TWO YEARS , vote for the PRUNE!!!!!!!
I though the good people of ky we smarter thento put this PAID OFF LOSER back in office when the dems have a really GOOD WOMAN CANADATE, Allison SHOULD WIN, coal is getting SLOWLY eliminated from our energy production as it SHOULD BE and has nothing to do with Allison , but if you give mc connel another term for the KOCH brothers JOHN BIRCH SOCITY GOP 1% ky can forget it, if the GOP wrecks your state like your neighbors in Kansas who are going negative with their GOP TAXCUTS , blame yourself!!!!!!
Come on, Kentucky Dems! Get out and VOTE for Alison Lundergan Grimes! Send that obstructionist ol' turtle Mitch PACKING!
Wow 4 whole points...
I would just like to thank CNN. You have bragged about the GOPT taking over the Senate so much, you have motivated so many people to get out and vote this year. I wouldn't get too cocky.
But keep up the rhetoric you're scaring more people into voting than ever before. ☺️☺️
KY citizens are idiots if they choose this old guy again.
KY, if you love USA, get rid of this nasty animal.
It sounds like it could be a close race. Let him sling the mud and watch it not stick.
Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has a nice ring to it.
Great news...McConnell will be a great Senate leader. He knows the Senate better than anyone.
Money talks loudly .
This is a close race and it shouldn't be a close race, That is a big problem for McConnell
How can ANY woman vote for this guy or ANY GOP canadate that HAS VOTED AGAINEST woman's RIGHTS time and time again and obstructs any progress and jobs bills that help the American people and are AGAINEST the minimum wage while THEY rake in the cash and are over paid. The GOP should get paid LESS then minimum wage!!!! See you in November when you get KICKED OUT of office!!!!!!!!!!
Change huh, just shows the ignorance of his citizens, after thirty years, now he's going to change,....whatever....SMH
Do they even let women vote down there? Put your shine down, have the youngens tend the stihl, pack your mule: and head out to town
This is the first time I remember, that the mid-term elections were so important .. and it's coming up in November. If you're registered (at the courthouse) please, let this November be your time. We need you.