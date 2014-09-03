DNC chairwoman: Walker 'has given women the back of his hand'

(CNN) - The chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee used domestic violence analogies while attacking Gov. Scott Walker of Wisconsin on Wednesday.
At an event on women's issues in Milwaukee, Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz blasted Walker for his policies, saying he "has given women the back of his hand."
"Same thing happened when Cowboy Fonzie got his mug shot taken. I kept asking where's his mug shot and each and every post got zapped. I tried at least 10 times. Liberal media my eye."
Indeed. And yet look how the MSM had a feeding frenzy over Blago. IOKIYAR
@Chris..E.Al
I think cnn broke the bank in MO. and all around the world reporting on all the democrates failed policies on every point of the globe ? Its hard to keep up my my cnn may have to hire mo employees if the dems keeps all this madness up its going to be a tear jerker coming down the road one day ?
-----------
Just because Democrates followed Pythagoras, doesn't mean he had failed policies.
Plus that was a long time ago.
rycher
Ya Rudy NC, lets look at cold hard facts... the president said you could keep your doctor if you wanted.. the president said you could keep your plan.. the president said he'd knock the deficit in half... the president said he would save every family 2500 dollars a year...
Ya.. i see that you like to pick and choose what people say..
-----------------------------
Okay, let's look at your list of facts that you have chosen.
1- The president said that you could keep your doctor. He didn't say anything about your doctor keeping you.
2- Pres. Obama promised to cut the deficit in half before the Great Recession began and before the Wall Street collapse. That's no excuse, though, because the annual deficit has been cut by more than half.
3- The president made no such promise to save every family $2500 a year, every year, that I am aware of.
I guess that explains why John McCain campaigned on "country first."
#NOBODYSFOOLED
----------------------–
As opposed to fundamentaly changing the united states.. as opposed "hope and change'> hahahah ya we got change, change for the worst.. .more people on welfare, more people not looking for work.. 92 million out of work.. ya your guy obama sure did a bang up job.. heck lets reelect him again... what else could go wrong.. ugh
#YESDEMOCRATSAREFOOLED
@Chris..E.Al
I Know obama just wants to go to Iraq and and help big daddy Bush pilot and tricky Dix C . big oil investments . Darn what hypocrites You will never hear a repub say such a thing .
Keep up the good posts Chris! Some day people might even understand what you write!
@rycher
There is no bigger liar than our scmbag president.
Thanks for showing the world just how much class the Tea Party has.
While I look forward to Walker joining McDonnell on the all white republican governor prison basketball team, it is important to note, when Walker gets beat up, the Kochs magically appear with their check book. Same with Scott in FL.
For you to ask that question after the way the country dropped all partisan politics during and after 9-11 is pretty freekin dumb. And yeah, Dubya/Cheney/Rummy got plenty of Dems to vote for Iraq military action based on their lies. Dems also allowed Roberts and Alito to be appointed to the SCOTUS, two of the biggest conservative ideologues ever to sit there. So yeah...
#NOBODY'SFOOLED
_____________________________________________________________
2 months of non partisan and you think tha'ts something to brag about.. Dems have been the most ruthless scmbags ever to hit politics and you think your little 2 months is worth mentioning? ugh, you libs were the biggest bashers of any sitting president ever and now you whine like little btches because your man is so inept that there is no choice but to call him out on being an amateur.. I love how dems jump on the soap box to tell us about the splinter in our eye, while they attempt to look around the tree trunk stuck in theres.. ALL DEMOCRATS ARE HYPOCRITES..
based on their lies? always have to make an excuse for the ineptness of democrats... "well they were just too stupid to know they were being lied too, but hey, lets reelect them.. heck lets make one president..".. ya.. democrats aren't the sharpest tools in the shed.
and Kagen and Soto are now on the SC... the 2 biggest far left liberal ideologues to ever sit on the bench.... what's your point.. ?
#YESDEMOCRATSAREALWAYSFOOLED.
that I am aware of.
________________-
you said it all right there... you must not be too "aware".. but you're a typical democrat.. you only want to be aware of things that support your side.. you dont care about being aware of every side.. a true partisan hack..
rycher – you should have been living in the good ole US on 2008, now that was a Great Recession, record job loss, two unfunded wars, bank bail outa, auto and housing industries on the edge, and the market below 7000 wiping out retirement accounts, record number of uninsured. You should have been here, and you could see first hand republican economics at work.
I just knew a community organizer and a bunch of high school buddies couldnt lead this nation its the blind leading the blind ? IN WAAAY OVER their heads . I could see it written all over Obamas face the last few days on the NAtO meetings and when talking with the press . You voted for him . And if he gives or grants the illegals amnesty well the LWNJS WILL suffer the american ppl are not for amnesty buddy .
Thanks for showing the world just how much class the Tea Party has.
______________________________
and thanks for showing the world that no matter how inept your man is, you'll defend him to the end.
The GOP Prayer/Mantra/Solution: Dear God...With your loving kindness, help us to turn all the Old, Sick, Poor, Non-white, Non-christian, Female, and Gay people into slaves. Then, with your guidance and compassion, we will whip them until they are Young, Healthy, Rich, White, Christian, Male, and Straight. Or until they are dead. God...Grant us the knowledge to then turn them into Soylent Green to feed the military during the next "unfunded/off-the-books" war. God...Give us the strength during our speeches to repeatedly yell........TAX CUTS FOR THE RICH!!!..........and........GET RID OF SS AND MEDICARE!!!
In your name we prey (purposely misspelled, or is it?)........Amen
rycher
I guess that explains why John McCain campaigned on "country first."
#NOBODYSFOOLED
--------–
As opposed to fundamentaly changing the united states.. as opposed "hope and change'> hahahah ya we got change, change for the worst.. .more people on welfare, more people not looking for work.. 92 million out of work.. ya your guy obama sure did a bang up job.. heck lets reelect him again... what else could go wrong.. ugh
#YESDEMOCRATSAREFOOLED
------------------------------
What sort of changes in the country? It's always amusing to see conservatives attempt to blame the collateral damage and economic battle scars from The Great Recession on Pres. Obama. What else could go wrong? We could have elected Pres. McCain and let him sing "bomb, bomb, bomb,.......bomb, bomb, Iran." What else could go wrong? We could have elected Pres. Romney and watch him cut capital gains taxes to zero, so that he owes nothing.
What else could go wrong? We could let Republicans trick voters into voting for them like they did in 2010, only to pull the "old bait and switch" on the voters when they ignored jobs and began legislating morality.
rycher
that I am aware of.
________________-
you said it all right there... you must not be too "aware".. but you're a typical democrat.. you only want to be aware of things that support your side.. you dont care about being aware of every side.. a true partisan hack..
===============================================================================
What I am aware of is that conservatives have been complaining about Pres. Obama not fixing the economy, which their policies nearly destroyed, fast enough for the liking. What should have we been doing over the past few years that wasn't done? Cut taxes even further on the wealthy? Create more tax incentives for companies to outsource factory labor overseas?
Chris – You should have been here in 2008. You could see the fruits of republican economics. Why do RWNJs always support the wrong side: Somali pirates, bin Laden, foreign owned media, the oligarchists, dead beat welfare queens like Cliven Bundy, Putin, Hannity?