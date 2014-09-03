Rand Paul to head back to New Hampshire
September 3rd, 2014
03:01 PM ET
2 years ago

Rand Paul to head back to New Hampshire

Posted by

(CNN) - Sen. Rand Paul returns to New Hampshire next week, making his third visit to the first-in-the-nation primary state as he prepares for a possible presidential run in 2016.

The Kentucky Republican will appear at a Manchester event on September 11 that's hosted by Generation Opportunity, a libertarian-minded advocacy group for millennials.

  1. Bill

    If he runs for president, he can not run for reelection to the Senate. Since I doubt he will relinquish his senate seat, this is all much ado about nothing. Not to mention that he would go nowhere in the nomination process.

    September 3, 2014 03:27 pm at 3:27 pm |
  2. Rudy NYC

    This man is damaged goods, but he seems to think that the voters have forgotten about it. Conservative voters no doubt will like his self-inflicted battle scars, but more moderate and liberal voters do not. His isolationist policy alone demonstrates how out of touch he is with the global politics. Once we dropped atomic bombs on Japan, American isolationist policy went extinct.

    September 3, 2014 03:28 pm at 3:28 pm |
  3. Marie MD

    Is he going to go eat with brown and then run way when somebody approaches them?
    The quack and the carpetbagger together at last. Two losers together with no chance at anything,
    KY might have forgotten what a piece of cowardly slime he is but not the country.

    September 3, 2014 03:36 pm at 3:36 pm |
  4. Jeff Brown in Jersey

    This coward RAN away from a young lady who wanted to discuss immigration. Can you imagine him as POTUS?

    September 3, 2014 03:38 pm at 3:38 pm |
  5. Lolo

    He must be going back to show off his curly top toupee, surely not to be elected as a nominee for president.

    September 3, 2014 03:42 pm at 3:42 pm |
  6. ThinkAgain: If you don't like Congress, get rid of the repub/tea bag majority

    Hey, Rant, when do we get to take a peek at the phony ophthalmological association certificate you printed up at home and used to misrepresent yourself to patients?

    September 3, 2014 03:42 pm at 3:42 pm |
  7. Rudy NYC

    smith

    Why did somone give this guy a platform to speak on? ugh..smh.

    September 3, 2014 03:43 pm at 3:43 pm |
  8. rs

    Speaking of flip-floppers Mr. Paul. Which is it? Senator or President. Kentucky law says you cannot pursue both elective positions, and polling says the good people of Kentucky don't want that law changed to let you pursue to divergent career paths.

    September 3, 2014 03:46 pm at 3:46 pm |
  9. Silence DoGood

    The Tea Party has made conservative a bad and loony word. Conservatives like this guy are hiding behind the nicer terms of "independent", "libertarian", or "isolationist". I joined a local newsgroup for libertarians, calling myself a liberal libertarian as this is what I believe. They made it clear liberals had no place there. The terms are meaningless nowadays.

    September 3, 2014 03:50 pm at 3:50 pm |
  10. reality check please

    What a total sock puppet!

    September 3, 2014 03:51 pm at 3:51 pm |
  11. The Real Tom Paine

    @ Tom l, your prophet has headed north? Will you follow him to the Promised Land of Objectivist Milk and Honey, with a slave wage from the Koch Brothers?

    Its a joke, Tom. Take it easy, you're getting too wound up. See this place for what it is, free speech and free comedy, and free stupidity from those who take it too seriously.

    September 3, 2014 03:59 pm at 3:59 pm |
  12. Rudy NYC

    rs

    Speaking of flip-floppers Mr. Paul. Which is it? Senator or President. Kentucky law says you cannot pursue both elective positions, and polling says the good people of Kentucky don't want that law changed to let you pursue to divergent career paths.
    -----------------------–
    I think if people wish to be on the ballot for more than one elected office we should let them. However, voting machines should be set up so that voters can only vote for that candidate one time, for just one office or the other. With electronic balloting machines, implementing this should not be too difficult. I believe that such change in the law could save taxpayers the costly expense of another election when the candidate wins both races, and must resign from one of them..

    Now can they can run for multiple offices at their own peril.

    September 3, 2014 04:05 pm at 4:05 pm |
  13. Al-NY,NY

    Not a snowballs chance in you know where is this clown gonna get anywhere near the White House

    September 3, 2014 04:08 pm at 4:08 pm |
  14. Rudy NYC

    Silence DoGood

    The Tea Party has made conservative a bad and loony word. Conservatives like this guy are hiding behind the nicer terms of "independent", "libertarian", or "isolationist". I joined a local newsgroup for libertarians, calling myself a liberal libertarian as this is what I believe. They made it clear liberals had no place there. The terms are meaningless nowadays.
    ---------------------------
    Well, that crowd was libertarian in name only. If they categorically reject liberals, then they are right wing extremists who have adopted the libertarian tagline so that they can distinguish themselves from what you used to be known as mainstream Republicans.

    September 3, 2014 04:10 pm at 4:10 pm |
  15. SOUTHERN HOTTIE

    What grown man walks around with curls? Ugh.

    September 3, 2014 04:30 pm at 4:30 pm |
  16. Democrat Junk

    Marie MD....Let some light in...the darkness is really getting old!

    September 3, 2014 04:58 pm at 4:58 pm |
  17. ThinkAgain: If you don't like Congress, get rid of the repub/tea bag majority

    Rant is the ONLY reason Ron Paul stayed in the race in 2012: to build name recognition.

    When are these folks going to take the big, fat HINT that their policies blow and they will never be elected POTUS?

    September 3, 2014 04:59 pm at 4:59 pm |
  18. ThinkAgain: If you don't like Congress, get rid of the repub/tea bag majority

    Speaking of the Paul family, did you see the article in yesterday's Houston Chronicle?

    A federal probe into secret payments to a key Iowa supporter of Ron Paul's 2012 presidential campaign has connections to at least three long-time aides to the former Texas congressman.

    So much for "integrity" and "principles."

    September 3, 2014 05:01 pm at 5:01 pm |
