Democrats use Romney strategy on Scott Brown
September 16th, 2014
09:19 AM ET
2 years ago

A new political ad against Republican Scott Brown could easily have been an attack ad against Mitt Romney in 2012.

One of the toughest spots to hit Brown this cycle, the 30-second ad paints the former senator from Massachusetts as a "yes man" to a large corporation that has outsourced jobs.

While the ad never mentions Romney, who campaigned for Brown this summer, the outsourcing attack was a key strategy used by Democrats two years ago when Romney, a former private equity executive, was running for president.

Filed under: 2014 • Mitt Romney • New Hampshire • Scott Brown
