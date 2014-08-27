White House: Prospect of government shutdown won’t stop immigration action
August 27th, 2014
05:05 PM ET
Comments (57 comments)
2 years ago

White House: Prospect of government shutdown won’t stop immigration action

Posted by

Washington (CNN) – President Barack Obama won’t forestall upcoming executive actions on immigration amid Republican threats of another government shutdown, the White House said Wednesday.

Obama is currently weighing ways to make changes to the immigration system on his own after Congressional action on the issue stalled. Some GOP lawmakers have suggested holding up a bill funding federal agencies if Obama takes unilateral action as promised.

FULL POST
Filed under: Government Shutdown • Immigration
August 11th, 2014
04:40 PM ET
Comments (63 comments)
2 years ago

Republicans ignoring their own advice on immigration

Deirdre Walsh
Posted by

Washington (CNN) - Republicans already are steaming about President Barack Obama's expected executive action to potentially allow millions of undocumented workers to remain in the country.

But another debate on immigration will refocus on internal GOP splits and raise questions about whether the party is taking any of its own advice about being more open to Hispanics.

FULL STORY
Filed under: Congress • Immigration
August 6th, 2014
05:08 PM ET
Comments (15 comments)
2 years ago

Biden: Lawyers needed to help solve ‘heart wrenching’ border crisis

Posted by

Washington (CNN) – One thing critical to addressing the current influx of unaccompanied minors along the U.S.-Mexico border: lots and lots of lawyers. That was Vice President Joe Biden's call to the legal services community on Wednesday.

"We need lawyers. We need trained lawyers to determine whether or not these kids meet the criteria for refugee status," the vice president said at a gathering of representatives from law firms and non-profits at the White House.

FULL POST
Filed under: Immigration • Joe Biden
August 5th, 2014
08:05 AM ET
Comments (46 comments)
3 years ago

Undocumented immigrant confronts Rep. Steve King at fundraiser

killough.mugshot.4
Posted by

Okoboji, Iowa (CNN) – Republican Rep. Steve King was confronted Monday night at his own fundraiser by an undocumented immigrant and activist who argued with the Iowa congressman over his stance on immigration.

Erika Andiola, who’s involved with the Arizona DREAM Act Coalition, mostly took issue with King’s vote last week to curb the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program that allows certain young people - who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children - to delay deportation.

FULL POST
Filed under: Immigration • Iowa • Steve King
House passes $694 million border bill
August 2nd, 2014
07:03 AM ET
Comments (58 comments)
3 years ago

House passes $694 million border bill

Posted by

Washington (CNN) - In a late night vote after a bitterly partisan debate, the House of Representatives passed a $694 million border bill Friday, but the measure has no chance of becoming law.

The vote was almost entirely on party lines, 223- 189, with just one Democrat, Texas Rep Henry Cuellar, voting for it. Four Republicans opposed the legislation.

The Democratic-led Senate had already left Washington to start a five week summer recess after it was unable to pass its own legislation to give the President some of the money he's requested to address the massive influx of migrants at the southwest border.

FULL STORY

Filed under: Congress • House of Representatives • House Republicans • Immigration • John Boehner
July 31st, 2014
06:25 PM ET
Comments (28 comments)
3 years ago

Stuck on immigration, House GOP delays August recess

Posted by

Washington (CNN) - On what was supposed to be the last day before summer recess, dysfunction reigned in Congress.

House Republican leaders called off a vote Thursday on their $659 million emergency response to the border influx from Central America overwhelming immigration resources, unable to agree among themselves about what to do.

FULL STORY
Filed under: 2014 • House Republicans • Immigration
Housing illegal migrant children pits governor against mayor
July 30th, 2014
01:16 PM ET
Comments (14 comments)
3 years ago

Housing illegal migrant children pits governor against mayor

Posted by

Washington (CNN) – As Congress debates whether to pass a bill to help deal with the influx of unaccompanied Central American minors crossing the U.S.-Mexican border, government leaders throughout the country continue to debate how to handle and where to house the children.

One place that battle is playing out is in Georgia.

Republican Gov. Nathan Deal wrote to President Barack Obama last week asking for the federal government to stem the flow of the children to the state saying it was “unconscionable that your administration” failed to inform state officials that 1,154 of the kids had been sent there.

FULL POST
Filed under: 2014 • Georgia • Immigration
Senate votes to start debate on emergency border bill
July 30th, 2014
12:51 PM ET
Comments (14 comments)
3 years ago

Senate votes to start debate on emergency border bill

Posted by

Updated 1:28 p.m. ET, 7/30/2014

Washington (CNN) - The Senate voted on Wednesday to take up a $2.7 billion Democratic spending bill to address the southern border crisis.

Lawmakers voted 63-33 on a procedural vote to begin debate on the emergency measure prompted by the deluge of migrant youth from Central America who have entered the country illegally this year.

FULL POST
Filed under: Congress • Immigration • Senate
House GOP leaders, struggling for votes, unveil smaller border bill
July 29th, 2014
05:56 PM ET
Comments (15 comments)
3 years ago

House GOP leaders, struggling for votes, unveil smaller border bill

Deirdre Walsh
Posted by

Washington (CNN) – Struggling to come up with enough votes to pass a funding bill to address the southern border crisis, House Republican leaders further scaled-back their proposal on Tuesday, unveiling a $659 million measure aimed at bringing conservatives on board.

While Speaker John Boehner told reporters that he believed "there is sufficient support" for the bill, he also admitted he had "a little more work to do."

FULL POST
Filed under: 2014 • Immigration
An Obama executive action on immigration could impact midterms
July 29th, 2014
03:54 PM ET
Comments (38 comments)
3 years ago

An Obama executive action on immigration could impact midterms

mug.steinhauser
Posted by

Washington (CNN) - A possible move by Obama administration to single-handedly act on immigration reform before November's midterm elections could have major political consequences.

The White House could by the end of the summer use executive action to grant work permits to possibly millions of undocumented immigrants, multiple sources confirm to CNN. Such a move would legally allow such undocumented immigrants to stay in the U.S.

FULL POST
Filed under: 2014 • CNN/ORC International poll • CNN/ORC poll • Immigration • President Obama
« older posts